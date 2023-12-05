Puzzle & Dragons launches limited-time events to celebrate Dengeki Bunko’s 30th Anniversary

GungHo Online Entertainment has officially announced an exciting new collab event within Puzzle & Dragons, letting players join in on the festivities of Dengeki Bunko’s 30th Anniversary. In particular, you can look forward to limited-time crossover events that will run until December 18th, with Shana from Shakugan no Shana, Kamijo Toma from A Certain Magic Index, and Tatsuya Shiba from The Irregular at Magic High School joining the fray.

In the latest collaboration within Puzzle & Dragons, you can expect to score these protagonists from the 7 Magic Stones! Dengeki Bunko Egg Machine and Dengeki Bunko Memorial Egg Machine. Along with the new characters come 5 dungeons exclusive to the crossover as well, which includes the Dengeki Bunko dungeon where the Dengeki Bunko Collab Medal - Gold will be up for grabs. You can also score a free pull from the Dengeki Bunko Memorial Egg Machine upon clearing the Seal & Science & Magic-Expert floor for the first time.

Dengeki Bunko collab arrives!

See here for more details: https://t.co/avt1QZ23Pu pic.twitter.com/7x24oPTRZF — Puzzle & Dragons NA (@PuzzDragNA) December 1, 2023

On the other hand, the Accelerator Descended! Dungeon challenges you to take down the boss with a guaranteed Accelerator drop. Meanwhile, the Dengeki Bunko 30th Anniversary Challenge! dungeon offers a 100% drop rate when you have a team that's led by a Dengeki Bunko Collab character.

There are boatloads of other in-game events throughout the collab along with limited-time bundles, so if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Puzzle & Dragons on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info.