Call of Duty: Mobile launches Season 11: Siren Song with plenty of new content on December 6th

Activision is ending the year with a bang as Call of Duty: Mobile launches Season 11: Siren Song. Landing on iOS and Android on December 6th, the last Season of the year welcomes the 3rd Mythic Operator, Siren - Siren Song to the fray, along with new weapons, maps and fresh content to sink your teeth into.

In the latest update for Call of Duty: Mobile, you can look forward to scoring 50 tiers of in-game goodies via the Battle Pass, which include Soap - Buzzard King, Lerch - Chemical Santa, and Alex - Sweater Weather. The new Groza weapon will also be up for grabs, along with Call of Duty Points, the Tactical Tripwire, Charms, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards and so much more.

Want to get your hands on more freebies within the game? Why not take a look at our Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes to get your fill?

There will also be a new map called Miami Blitz, plus the fabulous 12 Days of Deals Sale to truly cap off the holiday season with plenty of good cheer. Plus, you can get into the spirit of competition this Christmas when the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2023 finals airs from December 15th to the 17th. The competition will be held live from Atlanta, Georgia, and the prize pool will be a whopping $1,000,000.

If you're keen on giving the new updates a go yourself, you can download Call of Duty: Mobile on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's latest additions.