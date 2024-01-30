News

Sky: Children of the Light launches "Days of Fortune" event to celebrate Lunar New Year

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| Sky: Children of the Light
  • The Days of Fortune event will run until February 11th
  • Players can expect dragon-themed cosmetics
  • Limited-time event currency will also be available

In case you missed it, thatgamecompany has kicked off its Lunar New Year festivities within Sky: Children of the Light with the "Days of Fortune" event, letting players soar through the clouds on a flying dragon and take part in plenty of celebratory dragon-inspired activities. Running until February 11th, the in-game event will offer festive dances in the Valley of Triumph along with free spells that you can scout for to score a themed dragon costume.

In the latest update for Sky: Children of the Light, you can look forward to collecting event currency to nab new items such as a rhythmic drum and a dragon mask. You can also stay true to the dragon dance theme by donning your dragon costume with up to eight other Sky kids to form a train. Other cosmetics include bangle earrings and a traditional robe as well as a stole.

Additionally, you can spread joy and good luck with the Fortune Gift Envelope, which you can give your friends by using 14 Candles to gift 5 Hearts. You can give the Fortune Gift Envelope once a day per person as well, just like regular Heart gifts. You can learn more about the nitty-gritty of the update over on the official blog post.

If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Sky: Children of the Light on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.

