Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop is coming to Apple Arcade in a few days to bring on the nostalgia

Dive back into the popular puzzle series Puyo Puyo

SEGA's classic puzzle series is coming to Apple Arcade

24 playable characters

Fresh narrative with full English voiceover

In case you missed it, SEGA has announced that Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop will be landing on iOS via Apple Arcade this April 4th. There are 24 playable characters for you to discover, along with classic game modes and a full English voiceover for you to enjoy the fresh narrative.

Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop breathes new life into the popular puzzle series Puyo Puyo. All you have to do is connect four or more Puyos with the same hues to clear them, with the added challenge of aiming for epic chain combos. Apart from "Puyo Puyo 2" and "Puyo Puyo Fever", you can try your hand in the Adventure Mode where you can encounter both fresh faces and familiar characters such as Arle and Schezo.

Of course, whether you're into single-player gameplay or you're more of a social butterfly with a penchant for multiplayer experiences, the Game Center adds an extra layer of fun to the game, as you can engage in online battles with up to four players across the globe.

Now, if you're on the hunt for more titles you can sink your teeth into, why not take a look at our definitive Apple Arcade games list to check out every available title so far?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop on the App Store via Apple Arcade. It's a premium subscription service that costs $6.99 a month or your local equivalent, with a free trial period you can give a go for the first month.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.