Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, the hit Japanese puzzle series, launches on Apple Arcade

The game is part of a series of fantastic puzzlers

Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop is making the jump to Apple Arcade

The game series is a huge hit in Japan, and the devs are hoping this will give it a big boost

It uses a falling object format, but with a head-to-head twist that lets you battle it out with your friends

Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, the latest entry in the series, is set to launch today for Apple Arcade. First released in 1992, the Puyo Puyo series is a simple falling-object puzzle game, but with a head-to-head twist where you can play against your friends. Available now for all subscribers it features 24 playable characters, numerous customization options, several game modes, its own story and more.

While Puyo Puyo is a massively popular series in Japan, outside the country it's relatively unknown. But producer of the series thirty year-strong series Mizuki Hosoyamada hopes this new release will change that; "This release marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to bring the joy of Puyo Puyo to players around the world and we couldn't be more thrilled to share this exciting journey with the Apple Arcade community."

It's definitely fair to say that Puyo Puyo is a relatively obscure game outside of Japan. But that's not a bad thing, and it could indeed be that this latest release on Apple Arcade really does catapult the series into the limelight. We certainly like the idea of mixing up the typical gem-matching falling object format by letting you go head-to-head with other players.

We do think it's somewhat of a shame that this game will be limited to Apple Arcade subscribers, as we think it'd be good if a wider audience could get to grips with it too. But still, it should be a major hit with fans of the service and another major feather in its cap.

