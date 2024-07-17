Punishing Gray Raven adds physical Amplifier Omniframe Alisa Echo and limited-time events to celebrate 3rd anniversary

Discover new content in Everglowing Justice

Kuro Games is inviting everyone to join in on all the festivities within Punishing Gray Raven this month as the action-packed RPG celebrates its third anniversary with a massive update. Dubbed "Everglowing Justice", the latest patch will welcome a brand-new permanent gameplay mode as well as a physical Amplifier Omniframe Alisa Echo among other exciting additions.

In the latest update to Punishing Gray Raven, you can look forward to celebrating not only the RPG's anniversary but also the sizzling summer season with a series of limited-time events. The Dispatch feature, in particular, will let you get your hands on the new Alisa Echo frame for free - plus, Rerun Coating Volatile Priestess for Lucia: Crimson Abyss will be making a comeback in case you missed it in the past.

As for the third-anniversary festivities, Commandants simply have to check in for three days to nab ten pulls from the summons pool, with an Anniversary Limited Research event where Lucia: Crimson Weave and previous Omniframes will be headlining. The 3rd-anniversary memory set Bianca: Tipsy Night will be up for grabs as well.

