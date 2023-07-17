Punishing: Gray Raven turns two with loads of new events and rewards for players

Kuro Games have just that the popular anime-style ARPG, Punishing: Gray Raven is hosting a massive party for fans as it celebrates two years of service. The anniversary event will feature a tonne of different activities to participate in, alongside new content in the form of more coatings and an omniframe.

Punishing: Gray Raven’s second-anniversary event is all about having fun. Players can take advantage of a number of different perks like guaranteed drops, exchange bonus resets, limited scenes and limited scenes and memories. A few S-rankers will have a 100% drop rate, with the Nanami: Starfarer omniframe being available within 60 pulls.

Double black cards can be earnt with every top-up package as The Black Card Exchange Bonus will reset once during the anniversary period. Not only that, but players logging in for three consecutive days will also be given 10 pulls, 2500 event construct, R&D tickets, and a second-anniversary medal.

Furthermore, players can take part in the Condensate Lab event to unlock the Chrome: Banquet memory set. The Eden Festival is also available, granting loads of rewards to players using their favourite characters. And if all of this wasn’t enough, then these Punishing: Gray Raven coupon codes should do the trick!

That’s not even all. Players can also get their hands on new coating like the draconic Scire: Magnificent, the vampiric Glory: Nosferatu, Flambeau: Billowing Indigo, and Silverfang: Mandala Dance, which gave been inspired by traditional Akdilek costumes. Lucia Crimson Abyss: Volatile Priestess also makes a return.

Finally, this event sees the addition of a new omniframe called Karenina: Scire. She is an excellent aerial fighter who uses the blast hammer Illuminaire in battle. Karenina’s skillset allows her to constantly stay off the ground while fighting her enemies.

Celebrate Punishing: Gray Raven’s second anniversary now by downloading the game using your preferred link below.