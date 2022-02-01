PUBG New State codes: February 2022

Redeeming PUBG: New State codes will help you unlock a lot of skins

: February 1st, 2022 - Added 1 new code

Krafton’s long-awaited battle royale, PUBG: New State, is finally out for Android and iOS. Like PUBG Mobile, New State also has a set of redeem codes with a dedicated redemption site. We have created a list of working PUBG: New State codes and the steps required to claim some freebies.

PUBG: New State features a new map called Troi and the realistic and the game’s dynamic graphics make it different from the original.

The game’s story takes place in 2050, which is why it features tons of futuristic elements. In addition, it has a new battleground with new vehicles that have a bunch of unique abilities. According to the developers, New State is the next generation of PUBG Mobile in every respect.

Currently working PUBG New State codes

20LNY22NEWSTATE (New!)

GETFROZEN31MON

JAN 31 to FEB 2 | Lunar New Year Coupon Event is starting soon!

Come play tomorrow to see the first set of rewards ????#NEWSTATEMOBILE #PUBGNEWSTATE #NEWSTATEEVENT pic.twitter.com/a1S5CsK2Ej — NEW STATE MOBILE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) January 30, 2022

Expired

JOINBREXTREMENOW

PARTYCRATETICKET

SKULLKINGTICKET

8CUY84RG25OKW

E35KQXI8C6IH8

7IV1P1KLLOUKV

6PSXNVN241BTG

35KQXI8C6IH8

DDSJJCZCDZ9U - Rewards: AKM skin

HTDS78FTU2XJ - Rewards: M416 Gun Skin

BDGRAAZBZJGS - Rewards: M416 orange skin

P8HZDBTFZ95U - Rewards: New State M416 skin

Q12KARZBZYTR - Rewards: Kar98 Gun Skin

How to redeem PUBG: New State codes?

First off, head to the PUBG: New State’s official redeem website

Once you have opened the page, it will ask for your game ID

Launch the game and copy the ID from the Profile page found in the Settings tab

Paste it in the ID box on the redemption page

Copy a New State code from the list above

Complete the captcha verification and hit Redeem to claim the rewards

How to get more PUBG: New State codes?

You can easily nab these codes if you follow our page and bookmark it, as we will keep the list of codes up to date. Make sure to redeem the codes quickly, as they expire after frequent usages.