PUBG New State codes: February 2022
Redeeming PUBG: New State codes will help you unlock a lot of skins
| PUBG: New State
Krafton’s long-awaited battle royale, PUBG: New State, is finally out for Android and iOS. Like PUBG Mobile, New State also has a set of redeem codes with a dedicated redemption site. We have created a list of working PUBG: New State codes and the steps required to claim some freebies.
PUBG: New State features a new map called Troi and the realistic and the game’s dynamic graphics make it different from the original.
We have a big collection of Free Fire redeem codes, Revived Witch codes, World of Tank Blitz codes and loads of others, waiting for you to claim the rewards. Take a look around the website, you are sure to find some other games that you are playing.
The game’s story takes place in 2050, which is why it features tons of futuristic elements. In addition, it has a new battleground with new vehicles that have a bunch of unique abilities. According to the developers, New State is the next generation of PUBG Mobile in every respect.
Currently working PUBG New State codes
- 20LNY22NEWSTATE (New!)
- GETFROZEN31MON
JAN 31 to FEB 2 | Lunar New Year Coupon Event is starting soon!
Come play tomorrow to see the first set of rewards ????#NEWSTATEMOBILE #PUBGNEWSTATE #NEWSTATEEVENT pic.twitter.com/a1S5CsK2Ej — NEW STATE MOBILE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) January 30, 2022
Expired
- JOINBREXTREMENOW
- PARTYCRATETICKET
- SKULLKINGTICKET
- 8CUY84RG25OKW
- E35KQXI8C6IH8
- 7IV1P1KLLOUKV
- 6PSXNVN241BTG
- 35KQXI8C6IH8
- DDSJJCZCDZ9U - Rewards: AKM skin
- HTDS78FTU2XJ - Rewards: M416 Gun Skin
- BDGRAAZBZJGS - Rewards: M416 orange skin
- P8HZDBTFZ95U - Rewards: New State M416 skin
- Q12KARZBZYTR - Rewards: Kar98 Gun Skin
How to redeem PUBG: New State codes?Follow the steps below to redeem the above codes:
- First off, head to the PUBG: New State’s official redeem website
- Once you have opened the page, it will ask for your game ID
- Launch the game and copy the ID from the Profile page found in the Settings tab
- Paste it in the ID box on the redemption page
- Copy a New State code from the list above
- Complete the captcha verification and hit Redeem to claim the rewards