PUBG New State introduces new Weekly League competiton in July 2023 update

Krafton has just released the July update for PUBG New State, which introduces loads of new content like a weekly league, weapon customizations, and a few gameplay improvements. Plus, a new Survivor Pass also becomes available, bringing more cosmetic rewards for players.

Things are about to get heated in PUBG New State as the new Weekly League goes live. The competition will take place on every weekend for two hours, with players above 2,000 tier points being eligible for the matches. The games will be squad-based matches at Akinta and Lagna on Saturdays and Troi and Erangel on Sundays.

Participating in Weekly League matches will grant players double tier points alongside Prestige Coins, Chicken Medals, and BP depending on their rank. This contest ultimately leads to the Ace League, where only the best of the best will fight.

Next, the UMP45 receives a Custom Laser Grip as the C2 attachment. The laser sight improves vertical recoil control and deviation control when firing from the shoulder or hips while compromising some ADS speed. Using it also prevents using another attachment in the grip slot.

Furthermore, Bounty Royale enters its second season with a bunch of new items thrown into the mix. Survivors can make use of both a Grenade Launcher as well as a Golden Flare Gun in matches. A few other changes include a slightly longer first phase and earlier availability of care packages to increase player survival rate.

The July update also introduces volume 21 of the Survivor Pass which is being spearheaded by Wild Skinner of Mayhem. As always, players managing to get to a certain level will earn a free character and those that purchase the premium pass will earn even more rewards. Finally, Legacy Pass owners can enjoy the return of the Master Owl Set.

Download PUBG New State now for free.