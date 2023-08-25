PUBG New State August 2023 update: Humans vs AI, Akinta upgrades, and more

Krafton has just released the August 2023 update on New State Mobile, which introduces a new gameplay mode and changes to the Akinta map. Alongside this, the patch also brings some much-needed gun customizations, balance improvements, and a new volume of the Survivor Pass.

New Mode

Akinta Changes

Human vs AI joins PUBG New State as the latest game mode in this update. It is similar to playing in bot lobbies in Fortnite as players take part in a battle royale match against AI opponents. The game is set in Akinta with the same rules as a normal BR match. The longer you survive the more challenging it becomes as the AI gain better weapons over time and becomes more aggressive as well.Akinta receives a massive upgrade in v0.9.52. The region has now been expanded, allowing players to explore the once unreachable northern area. It features a canal and a temple, where special items and supply weapons can be found. Some other mechanics have also been tweaked to ensure a more balanced gameplay experience.

Weapon Customizations

This time, the SL8 receives a second customization, called the Savage Barrel. It gives the gun a full-auto mode as well as flash suppression on attaching. The only catch is that using the Savage Barrel lowers vertical recoil control, blocks a muzzle slot, and cannot be removed once fixed.

Survivor Pass

New State Mobile’s latest update sees the release of the 22nd volume of the Survivor Pass, which features Dante of Dreamrunner as the main protagonist. He can be obtained by achieving a certain pass level. In addition, players upgrading to the Premium Pass can also get their hands on the Dante costume set.

