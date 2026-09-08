PUBG Mobile pits you against vampires in its new Midnight Hunters mode

PUBG Mobile is getting its fangs out with the new Midnight Hunters-themed mode

Take on vampiric forces, become one yourself, or simply wield exciting new weapons and traversal items

Jump into a suite of new collaborations throughout the month with the likes of Lincoln and One Punch Man

Whenever a new update for a well-known game crosses my desk, I immediately look for the most interesting thing about it. Sometimes that can be difficult, but not so with PUBG Mobile and its version 4.6, which introduces not just a host of new collaborations, but also the limited-time, vampire-themed Midnight Hunters mode!

Available through November 10th, Midnight Hunters is perfect for a Halloween-themed gaming session in PUBG Mobile. The themed mode pits you against NPC foes in the form of, well, vampires. You'll not only be able to take on a huge cast of enemies and encounter a mysterious NPC called the Nightkeeper, but also get the chance to return as a vampire yourself and hunt your friends.

Bite me

Ocean Odyssey is also set to make a limited-time return, exclusively for Erangel, until September 30th. This mode has you diving into the depths with ocean-themed areas and weaponry to wield, after first debuting way back in 2024.

And September is jam-packed with upcoming collaborations to look forward to. From September 10th, it's car manufacturer Lincoln taking centre stage, while September 20th switches the focus to super-powered hero One Punch Man. Finally, the mascot character B. Duck rounds out the events starting October 2nd, with new themed rewards to grab for your in-game Home.

That's without even getting into the Alan Walker collab, major additions to Classic and Arena modes, as well as World of Wonder's upcoming Halloween event. All of which makes this a great time to dip your toes back into the battleground in PUBG Mobile.

Or maybe you're looking for more ways to put your trigger finger to the test? In which case, be sure to check out our list of the best shooters on iOS to find some of our favourite picks which you can play right now!