PUBG Mobile lets you swing from rooftops and unleash web attacks on foes in new Spider-Man crossover

My Spider-sense is tingling

Spider-Man collaboration celebrates the new film in interactive ways

Special Easter eggs and themed items up for grabs

New iconic locations available to explore

Given I've just seen Spider-Man: Brand New Day (and I absolutely loved it), I'm keen to cover PUBG Mobile's collab with the film even though it might sound odd to have a web-swinging superhero debut in a supposedly "realistic" battle royale. Honestly, PUBG has never really been one to limit its crossovers with more subdued things, so why should Spidey be any different?

This time around, our friendly neighbourhood superhero is joining in as Version 4.5 kicks off, and the crossover will run until September 7th. There'll be lots of dedicated Spider-Man: Brand New Day elements such as a special gameplay mode with iconic locations fans of the franchise will instantly recognise.

And because we can't have a superhero collab without the "super" in there, expect signature powers dropping in as well to make your experience a truly cinematic one.

In particular, Central Square is a high-rise urban district that you can roam around in, so if you're looking to recreate Spidey's swinging moves across New York City, the skyscrapers here should offer enough space for you to zipline from rooftop to rooftop as you navigate the city.

There's also Peter Parker's apartment to explore, with hidden Easter eggs eagle-eyed fans can spot (especially if you've seen the film). Then, you can unlock items such as Peter Parker's Gloves and Peter Parker's Hoodie for web attacks and wall climbing movements, respectively - you can even detect other players' footsteps to track your enemies, much like Peter's Spider-sense!

It's all pretty cool, really - and if you add all that to the login rewards where you can snag a limited-time Spider-Man: Brand New Day Emote, I'd say it's a collab worth giving a go. There are other pleasant surprises to discover along the way too - and who knows? You might even catch a sighting of Spider-Man himself, so if you're keen, PUBG Mobile is available to download for free on iOS and Android!