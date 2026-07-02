PUBG Mobile drops teaser animation in anticipation of Naruto Shippuden collaboration

PUBG Mobile has released a new teaser animation for its upcoming Naruto Shippuden collab

The event sees the introduction of fan-favourite characters, locations and abilities this month

And with the launch of the collab next week a full-length version of the animation will be made available

PUBG Mobile has never been a stranger to collaborations, but I think it's fair to say that many of them are a little boring. But recently, that's been changing with newer collaborations, such as with the hit anime series Naruto Shippuden! And to build anticipation for the event, PUBG Mobile and Studio Pierrot have dropped a new teaser animation.

Studio Pierrot will be instantly recognisable to fans as the original animators behind the series, based on Masashi Kishimoto's hit manga. The new teaser gives us a look at what the upcoming collab will feature, not to mention confirmation that a longer tie-in animation will also arrive alongside it on July 9th.

Dial 'n' for ninja

The upcoming Naruto Shippuden collab is certainly promising to be one of the most ambitious events PUBG Mobile has hosted in a while. Fan-favourite characters, locations and weaponry are all slated to make an appearance, not to mention the signature abilities wielded by the characters.

Previously, it felt as if PUBG and PUBG Mobile often played second fiddle to Fortnite in terms of collaborations. That event featuring luggage brand American Traveller certainly felt like a bit of a low point. But since then, PUBG Mobile has hosted many other hit franchises in the battleground.

If nothing else, for fans of the anime, it'll be exciting to see Studio Pierrot return to one of the biggest hits in their catalogue, and with a longer short promised on the 9th, I've no doubt many of you will be checking in just to see that!

In the meantime, while you're waiting for the arrival of this new collaboration, why not take the edge off with some exciting releases available to play right now? Our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week is the place to start!