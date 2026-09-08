Dome Keeper challenges you to protect your tiny habitat from aliens

Dome Keeper pits you against a hostile alien world with only your dome as protection

Fortunately, you'll have plenty of minerals underground to upgrade your base and defences

Tunnel deep into the planet's crust, upgrade your resource gathering and hold out for as long as you can

It's tough surviving on an alien planet. Even moreso when the only thing between you and ravening hordes of alien monsters is a thin dome. But in Dome Keeper, out now, you'll have access to plenty of resources from the one place available to you: underground.

Dome Keeper is a mixture of tower defence, base builder and roguelike, self-described as an action mining game. While your main goal is to build up your dome and add new weapons to fight off the alien hordes, you'll be spending just as much time tunnelling underground to find minerals and other resources that'll help develop your base.

Under the dome

It's an ingenious little twist on the roguelike tower defence format , and one that makes it a lot more interactive than just slapping on upgrades and waiting to get enough gold for your next tower. You'll still have plenty of ways to boost your progress, though, such as adding an automatic elevator to take your goods up to the dome.

Of course, with Dome Keeper being a roguelike, there's absolutely the expectation that eventually your base will fall to the enemy. But with the focus being so narrow, you won't be losing much, with each run offering different modifiers and difficulty settings for a new experience each time.

Personally, I find Dome Keeper to be the exact kind of mobile game I like. A simple concept executed well, and with a distinct visual identity to make it stand out. But perhaps you'll have to make a judgement on it yourself by diving into Dome Keeper on iOS and Android!

Speaking of seeking out minerals and building up a base, why not go Off the AppStore and check out some new, interesting releases? The Crucible is a Factorio-like that Will Quick sank their teeth into this week to see whether it holds up or if it's just as boring as manual labour.