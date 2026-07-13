PUBG Mobile puts you behind the wheel of a brand-new Ferrari supercar in latest partnership

PUBG Mobile is set to introduce another collab with car manufacturer Ferrari

Hope behind the wheel of four iconic vehicles such as the Roma and Purosangue

Or equip some themed cosmetics and keep your eyes peeled for a special map event

PUBG Mobile's had some nutty collabs over the years (again, the luggage company), and while it's broken that trend by collaborating with major series such as Naruto Shippuden, there's always room for something a little more out there. But then, I don't think you'll complain about getting behind the wheel of a new Ferrari supercar.

Yes, PUBG Mobile is once more collaborating with the iconic car manufacturer until September 7th. Four new cars join the lineup in PUBG Mobile, with the Ferrari Roma, Purosangue, LaFerrari and SF90 XX Spider all bringing their cutting-edge speed and style to the battleground.

Road rage

Naturally, this collaboration also introduces a bunch of other related cosmetics. Be that the Ferrari parachute or ornament, you'll also be able to customise your choice of car with different branded rims, decals and other cosmetics to really add to the flavour of the whole thing.

Personally, as strange as it is, I think these supercar collabs are among the more interesting types that PUBG Mobile does. It certainly surprises me to think we've gone from seeing the strictest guidelines for whether a villain can drive a certain brand of car in films to seeing people commit full-on vehicular manslaughter with them!

And while you're out and about mowing down the competition, be sure to keep an eye out for the special display stand making an appearance on the map, which will feature the new Scuderia Ferrari HP Formula 1 car and allow you to activate a special sequence as well as snap some in-game photos of it.

In the meantime, of course, you may be looking to further sharpen your shooting skills. In which case, be sure to take a look at our list of the best shooters for iOS to give that itchy trigger finger of yours a scratch!