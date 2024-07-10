Get nautical with PUBG Mobile's new Ocean Odyssey update

Time to put those water physics to the test

PUBG's new Ocean Odyssey update is here

Explore the Ocean Palace and Forsaken ruins, equip new nautical-themed gear and more

There's even more to explore as the update is live as of today

PUBG Mobile is set to introduce its first-ever undersea-themed mode, which will take players below the waves to explore a mysterious sunken Ocean Palace and lost kingdom, all while avoiding the deadly Kraken. But that's not all, because this latest news also teases upcoming collaborations, features additions to World of Wonder and even more!

The biggest addition is, of course, Ocean Odyssey. This new addition to the map features the Forsaken Ruins and Ocean Palace areas that take you both above and below the waves. You'll be able to grab new nautical-themed weapons like the Trident, and Water Orb Grenade & Blaster, amongst others.

World of Wonder is, of course getting all new map templates that include the content of Ocean Odyssey, as well as new zombie-themed tower defence survival modes. Speaking of zombies, Metro Royale is also introducing its own undead-themed mode with Zombie Uprising, featuring new weapons, enemies and dynamic weather conditions.

And all of that still doesn't cover the new weapons, new home decorations, and the teased upcoming collaborations with another supercar manufacturer and a South Korean animation series. The Aegean Bay Cove home decorations and PUBG Mobile Home Party additions show that Krafton is eager to push the social side of this game.

All of which promises that, wherever you are and whatever the weather is this summer, PUBG Mobile will offer plenty for you to do!

