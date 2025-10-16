PUBG Mobile to collab with Dying Light: The Beast as zombies invade the battleground

Aim for the head

PUBG Mobile is no stranger to collaborations. But fittingly enough for the Halloween season, this next one might be their most nightmarish yet. That's because Dying Light: The Beast is teaming up with PUBG Mobile for a dark, zombie-filled collaboration pitting you against the undead in Livik and Erangel.

Running until November 4th, the collaboration will see three of the most dangerous zombies from The Beast invading the battleground. The Biter, Viral and Charger will make an appearance in Castor Woods. Biters are your standard horde zombies posing a major threat in groups, while Virals move faster and hit harder. Finally, Chargers are the biggest, toughest and meanest.

When you encounter these zombies in Castor Woods, you'll also unlock a safe zone upstairs. There, you'll be able to obtain new items such as the Baseball Bat and Genome Synthetic Booster syringe. The latter lets you tap into Beast Mode with enhanced mobility, damage reduction and the Aerial smash attack.

Zombie Royale

The zombies will also feature over in Metro Royale mode in pretty much the same form. But when you extract, the syringe will be a sellable item. And of course, it wouldn't be a PUBG Mobile update without additions to World of Wonder!

World of Wonder will see new additions from October 20th to December 20th. You'll encounter five zombie types in the form of the Charger, Viral and Biter variants, as well as an official crossover map. For fans of Dying Light and PUBG Mobile players, this looks to be a pretty well-stocked collaboration, perfect for Halloween.

