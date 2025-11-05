PUBG Mobile is set for the winter with version 4.1 bringing over penguins for the Frost Festival

Winter came early

Version 4.1 is absolutely stacked with the Frost Festival returning

Penguins show up with PowNin, your own AI companion

Several themed events, challenges, and rewards await

Winter’s coming early to PUBG Mobile, and it’s bringing horsepower and penguins. The Version 4.1 update rolls out today with a shiny new Porsche collaboration already live, setting the tone for a season of speed, snow, and a little chaos across the battleground.

The headline act is the Frost Festival, a full-scale winter takeover running until January 5th. It introduces Frosty Funland, a new themed mode that turns Erangel, Livik, and Vikendi into snowy playgrounds powered by the most unlikely engineers – penguins.

These tuxedoed builders have fled their melting homeland to construct Penguinville, complete with ice trails, party trials, and the debut of PowNin, the Ninja Penguin companion who can heal, fight, and yes, snack on sardines mid-battle. You can command PowNin with voice or quick text, which is either impressive AI or just peak holiday magic.

The Frosty Funland trial adds some festive pressure too, tasking squads with collecting and delivering invites across the map before the party’s over. Completing it nets exclusive achievements and a celebratory sequence. Basically, bragging rights with a bow on top.

Then, in mid-December, the Frost Festival Event kicks off properly, with themed decorations, musical vehicles, and a stop by Wintercrest Hall, where you can earn supplies and light fireworks for the global penguin charity drive. Once the milestone’s hit, PUBG Mobile will donate $100,000 to penguin conservation, a nice seasonal touch amid the explosions.

Meanwhile, Classic Mode gets a mechanical tune-up. Firearms now feature more realistic drop-off and sound adjustments, while Erangel’s new Boatyard and Loot Truck system shake up the mid-match flow. The PMGC-themed zones return too, offering photo spots and supply packs to keep things festive and competitive at once.

PUBG Mobile’s version 4.1 update is a massive one and it’ll surely keep you covered during the upcoming holiday season.

