PUBG Mobile brings more metal to the battleground with new Porsche collab

While Fortnite can boast some truly tremendous collabs, PUBG hasn't been slow on that front either. In fact, if there's one notable difference, it's their ongoing collaborations with real-world automobile brands. And the latest of those is here with a new three-part collab between PUBG, PUBG: Mobile and none other than Porsche!

Set to run from November 5th to February 28th, this new collaboration will bring exclusive content to both mobile and console. For those of you on PUBG: Mobile, you can look forward to exclusive vehicles and themed content available for even longer than PC or console players!

At the moment, the folks at Krafton are being a bit hush-hush about what can be expected in the collab itself. Over on PC and console, fans can look forward to a new lucky-draw event with an invite to PUBG UNITED 2025 Bangkok on offer. So I'm guessing we'll be getting something equally, if not more, exciting!

How porsche

Of course, we can hazard a guess as to what's coming to mobile for this collab. Obviously, there'll be new official Porsche cars coming to the battleground for you to drive around in, and various ways to customise them besides.

But it is interesting to see mobile get such attention, as it's set to receive the longest collab period by far. It'll be hard for them to measure up to such an exciting, lucky draw event, but I've got an inkling that it'll be something very exciting for fans of PUBG: Mobile.

