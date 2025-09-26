PUBG Mobile unleashes Dead by Daylight-like Unfail as first asymmetrical mode

The sincerest form of flattery?

If there's one thing to be said about Krafton, it's that they don't hesitate to experiment. We've seen that with the introduction of their latest crossover with, of all things, Skibidi Toilet. But buried beneath that attention-grabbing news is also that of their first asymmetrical mode, Unfail.

In Unfail, one player takes on the role of a relentless killer called the Predator, stalking their victims throughout a tight and claustrophobic map. As a survivor, it's your job to complete tasks and repair terminals while evading the killer and eventually making good your escape.

If this is all sounding just a bit familiar, then you're not mistaken because this mode is essentially just Dead by Daylight given a fresh coat of PUBG Mobile paint. Everything from flipping pallets to block the Predators' path, to using different gadgets and items to slow them down (but never kill them).

Killer moves

There is a whole conversation to be had about when the fine line between inspiration and plagiarism is crossed. But at the end of the day, since Dead by Daylight, we've seen a million-and-one takes on the format.

What this does show is the slow move of PUBG Mobile to being more of an everything game. Something like Roblox, where the core gameplay loop of the battle royale is accompanied by basically everything you can imagine.

Considering the wide net being cast with all these crazy collabs and the competition World of Wonder is pitching to Fortnite's own Unreal Editor, I think a DbD clone is the least strange thing to happen in PUBG Mobile recently.

