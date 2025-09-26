Racing Master set to launch late next month in Latam as NetEase's big pitch into the racing genre

Pedal to the virtual metal

Racing Master is finally set to expand beyond Asia with its upcoming Latin America release

Available in Brazil too, Racing Master is the next-gen racing sim from NetEase

Powered by Codemasters and Unreal, there seems to be big plans for Racing Master

The racing simulation genre is one of those dark-horse mainstays that never seems to ebb in popularity. Sure, sports may be bigger, but be it Forza, Gran Turismo or Need for Speed, there are always big racing releases out there. Now, on mobile, NetEase is taking a swing with their latest effort in the genre Racing Master as it further expands into new regions.

Pitched as a state-of-the-art simulation, Racing Master is powered by Codemasters' own physics and runs on Unreal. Not only that, but NetEase have managed to accrue quite the collection of licences to let racing fanatics step behind the virtual wheel of many world-famous brands.

Racing Master has already launched in Asia, but October 29th will mark its arrival overseas for the first time in Latin America and Brazil. Pre-registration for both iOS and Android is open with promises of big rewards for milestones, including Ruby Keys and Mod Chests.

The bleeding edge

It seems clear that, given they've found success in Asia, NetEase has big expectations for Racing Master globally. While I'm not a huge racing fan myself, it's easy to see why the fast-paced driving action and high-fidelity look of Racing Masters would be a shoe-in for success.

For the moment, those of us living outside of select regions are out of luck, however. But I don't doubt that if Racing Master proves to be a success in Latin America and Brazil, we might see it arrive in Europe and North America very, very soon.

Still, as always, there's stiff competition to deal with for Racing Master. And if they want to make a mark, they'll have to deal with some great releases, such as the many excellent selections we've made for our list of the best racing games on Android!