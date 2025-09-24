Off the AppStore: Try your luck in Roll. Die. Repeat.

The fate of your adventurer lies on one die

Grab your sword, roll, and ride the results to doom or destiny

Fast combat all based on how lucky you're feeling

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

The story goes that gambling was invented by a bunch of rich guys who had too much money and nothing to do with it. After who knows how long, they decided to create activities of chance where they would wager huge sums of money on the outcomes of fate. Since then, luck and chance have become significant elements in games, from drop rates to critical hits. Some base their entire experience around whether you're feeling lucky, punk. Gachas are a prime example of this, but we can get even more pure thanks to Seoul Rain tossing Roll. Die. Repeat. onto the table.

You step into the shoes of yet another adventurer who wishes to seek glory by diving deep into a dungeon, slaying monsters, and gathering as much treasure as possible. The dungeon is made up of multiple chambers and floors that you must fight your way through. Monsters are scattered but can be very tough opponents. You must rely on your own strength to cut them down while taking their hits and fighting in tight spaces. Although your skills are helpful in landing strikes and blocking attacks, things don't always go your way, and the fate-determining die represents this.

The primary tool you have is the die that allows you to remain in the dungeon and make your way deeper. When it comes to battle, the rules are simple: Roll the die. The higher the number, the more damage and the less chance that your attack will be blocked. There are only six outcomes, but the die can be very fickle, and you must hope that luck is on your side to endure and slay your foe. Luckily, you'll heal between battles, get upgrades, find treasures, and visit the shop where you can get much-needed stat boosts to your armour, health, and attack.

Roll. Die, Repeat. is a simple 2D pixel-art dungeon-crawler based entirely on die rolls. You can't control the outcome, but you can control how effective your warrior is when the rolls are for or against you. There will be times when multiple bad rolls will come up and times when you'll be on a hot streak, but you'll have to take what the die deems to give you. Whenever you die, just go back in and hope the die will keep you alive longer this time.

Roll. Die. Repeat. is available to play and download on its itch.io page!