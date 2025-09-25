PUBG Mobile introduces new collaboration with the weirdly popular animated franchise Skibidi Toilet

Yeah, sure, why not?

Skibidi Toilet is coming to the world of PUBG Mobile

Apparently it's pretty popular, with the titular monster debuting in Classic, Metro Royale and WoW

And if you're jumping into the themed event there's plenty of goodies to earn

Well, folks, it finally happened. The crossover you've all been watching and waiting for, the one and only Skibidi Toilet, is arriving in PUBG Mobile. Now, let me get the requisite 'wow isn't this silly' out of the way and dive into the actual meat of the matter. Because it's not just bathroom fittings arriving in this update!

Running until November 4th, you'll be able to face off against Skibidi Toilet as it invades Livik and Erangel. Appearing at random, it'll pretty much function as you would expect from any boss, trying to take you out of the equation.

Defeating it is well worth it, however, as you'll be able to grab rare supplies and also have the dubious honour of your team ID being broadcast across the map to celebrate your victory.

Flushed away

The fun doesn't stop there, either. As you'll also encounter the titular toilets in Metro Royale, spawning across the maps. Defeating them will grant you a variety of loot such as Gold Toilet Paper, Golden Toilets, Golden Plungers and other sellable items. September 29th will also mark the debut of the toilet in World of Wonder as a new monster to unleash in your custom modes.

Naturally, it wouldn't be a collaboration without a themed event to go along with it. Between September 30th and November 4th, you can jump into the Skibidi Toilet event. With its own minigame and a variety of exclusive rewards, you can use perk vouchers throughout the event to redeem items such as the Skibid Toilet Costume, Cameraman Cover & graffiti, and a whole host of other goodies.

