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IVE kicks off Krafton's new PUBG music project The Squad

Renegade gets a full music video on December 2nd

PUBG Mobile gets its collab items on December 7th

Krafton has a new music project on the go called The Squad, and K-pop group IVE is the first act involved. It spans both PUBG: Battlegrounds and PUBG Mobile, so this time those of you on iOS and Android get in on it as well, with collab content heading to mobile in December.

IVE was already in Battlegrounds earlier this month. That was the Love Dive collab, which brought themed content to Rondo along with some character items and cosmetics, and it was a fairly soft, pretty sort of affair.

The new song, Renegade, is supposed to go the other way and be a lot bolder. You can judge for yourself on December 2nd when the full music video comes out or have a look at the teaser that's already up on PUBG's channels.

Going forward, Krafton wants a run of different artists to each make an original song inspired by PUBG, and every one of them gets their own themed stuff in the games off the back of it. More are on the way after IVE, apparently, which ties in with PUBG's tenth anniversary coming up in 2027.

As for when it all lands, PC is first on December 2nd and PUBG Mobile gets it on December 7th, then console on the 10th. PC and console get themed locations to drop into too. Mobile isn't mentioned for those, so it's items only for now, as far as I can see.

That's a bit of a shame for mobile. Mobile fans have been asking for an IVE crossover all year, and PUBG Mobile has done a whole string of celebrity collabs in 2026. Getting it five days after PC and without the new locations makes mobile feel like a bit of an afterthought here. It's still a nice haul of cosmetics if you're a fan, though.

While you wait, have a look at our list of the best battle royale games on Android.