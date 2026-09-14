PUBG Mobile's collab with Lincoln has you hop behind the wheel of a 1920s classic car

PUBG Mobile is teaming up with another automotive giant in the form of Lincoln

But you won't just take to the battleground aboard their latest vehicle, but a real classic too

The Lincoln Model L is the company's very first luxury car straight from the 1920s

Believe it or not, it wasn't so long ago that many brands were protective of what cars people could drive in films and other media. You wouldn't want a bad guy driving your flagship SUV, would you? Well, things have certainly changed as PUBG teams with American manufacturer Lincoln to give you new ways to run down your foes!

But this isn't just a suite of new, snazzy-looking supercars. The headlining addition in this collab, which runs from today until November 9th, sees you get behind the wheel of the Lincoln Model L, their very first luxury automobile from back in 1921.

Drive in style

Yes, you can go all Great Gatsby on your opponent inside this snazzy throwback to the golden age of automobiles. Or, if you really do fancy something new, why not hop behind the wheel of the Lincoln Navigator Black Label, a much larger, heftier but no less luxurious SUV.

You'll be able to customise these vehicles with a variety of add-ons and snazzy new skins, such as the Vintage Black look for the Model L, or the Mystic Abyss for the Black Label. You can even strap on an old-school trunk for the former, and a cargo box for the latter!

All this, and of course, your own custom parachute too. I've often scoffed at the seemingly random nature of PUBG Mobile's collaborations, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't at least a little curious. Maybe that's the classic car fan in me, or perhaps vehicular combat in vintage style is just that exciting!

Still, if shooting and high-speed chases aren't your thing, why not chill out? And you could do so with something like Chillquarium, where we got the chance to sit down with game creator Ben Reber to find out what inspired this laid-back take on the collection sim.