PUBG Mobile lets you step into the bright yellow costume of Saitama in latest One Punch Man collaboration

PUBG Mobile is collaborating with hit manga and anime series One Punch Man

Dress as Saitama, Genos, Fubuki, Tatsumaki and more with new character sets!

Or wield the same dramatic powers with moves such as Fist of Flowing Water Crushing Rock

PUBG Mobile may have recently kicked off a brand-new team-up with car manufacturer Lincoln, but it's not just kick-ass luxury cars coming to the battleground. Now, you can step into the technicolour yellow of Saitama, as PUBG Mobile jumps into a collab with One Punch Man!

Running from now until October 19th, the PUBG Mobile x One Punch Man collaboration introduces character sets inspired by fan favourites from the series, such as Saitama, Genos, Fubuki and Tatsumaki. You can even recreate some of your favourite moves from the hit subversive superhero series with the addition of the Justice Enforcement and Fist of Flowing Water Crushing Rock moves.

One punch is all it takes

The story of 'superhero for fun' Saitama is one that exploded into popularity all the way back in 2015 with the broadcasting of the first anime series. And it's got a wealth of characters, moments and just general elements to draw on for this collaboration.

Even if you're not grabbing character sets or moves to use in-game, you can grab new vehicles such as the One-Punch Man parachute, Mumen Rider bicycle, Phoenix Man glider, and weapons such as the One-Punch Kar98K and Grocery Bag Machete.

There are also card packs, ornaments, profile cosmetics and a bunch of other additions to watch out for throughout this collaboration. So whether you've been following the series from day one, or are just hearing about it now, spending time on the PUBG Mobile x One Punch Man collab is even better than doing 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats and a 10-kilometre run!

PUBG Mobile is certainly great if you like shooters and competitive multiplayer, but what if you're looking for something else? Well, take a browse through our list of the best free mobile games to see some choice picks of new releases you won't need to spend a penny on (hopefully)!