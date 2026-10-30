PUBG Mobile to receive its own live-action series starring Donald Glover on Netflix

PUBG is receiving its own live-action adaptation on Netflix, it has been announced

The series will be written, directed and stars Donald Glover of Atlanta fame

PUBG is most well-known for PUBG Mobile and is a global smash-hit on smartphones

It would seem that, off the back of the success of shows such as Arcane and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the folks at Netflix are banking on another big name in gaming to carry them to success. And as it turns out, it's PUBG getting the nod with its own live-action series on the streaming service, now in development!

Details are very scarce at the moment, but we know that none other than storied actor Donald Glover of Atlanta and Community fame will be aboard as both executive producer, director, writer and star. Other details, be they plot or other cast members, aren't available, but watch this space for more information.

On the silver-ish screen

Yes, we're maybe stretching the definition of 'mobile' here since Krafton only specify PUBG itself. But given the franchise is arguably at its most popular on mobile, I think it's safe to say we can have a little leeway with such a major announcement.

And major it certainly is. The PUBG concept is already a tricky one to adapt, let alone in live-action, and if you asked me who I would expect come aboard such a project, the absolute last person I'd have imagined was Childish Gambino (Glover's famed rap alter-ego) himself.

Alongside Clash of Clans, PUBG seems intent on emulating the success of other video game television adaptations. Although I'm sceptical of just how well the battle royale will translate into live action, I admit I'm certainly curious to see how this pans out, especially with someone like Glover on board.

Still, it'll probably be a while before we hear anything more concrete. So until then, why not regale yourself by checking out the weirdest PUBG Mobile collaborations and my thoughts on what Krafton's method was in all the madness!