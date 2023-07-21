PUBG MOBILE teams up with Aston Martin with luxurious new vehicles

PUBG MOBILE has launched a high-octane collaboration with Aston Martin, letting players indulge in luxury with 3 iconic car models and exclusive colour schemes. In particular, the Aston Martin DBX707, Valkyrie and DBS Volante will be joining the fray, with the DBS Volante as the first convertible sportscar that will be gracing PUBG MOBILE.

In the latest collab event for PUBG MOBILE, the DBX707 in Quasar Blue or Neon Purple along with the Aston Martin Valkyrie in Luminous Diamond will be speeding by. This also includes the Aston Martin Racing Green, plus DBS Volante in Black-Bronze Satin, Celestial Pink, and a special secret variant.

"We’re always looking for new ways to elevate the PUBG MOBILE experience and bring the best new features to our fans, so we’re thrilled to be partnering with Aston Martin and introducing exclusive colour variants of their iconic cars to the game, we hope that you enjoy them!" says Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games.

"Unleashing Aston Martin into the world of PUBG MOBILE forms part of our broader strategy to bring our iconic brand to new audiences and build aspiration with the next generation of Aston Martin fans. We are excited that this collaboration gives millions of players across the world the opportunity to digitally experience the thrill of driving an Aston Martin and explore some of our most iconic models in an accessible mobile gaming environment," says Renato Bisignani, Head of Global Marketing and Communications at Aston Martin.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the collab event yourself, you can download PUBG MOBILE on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices.