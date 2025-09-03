PUBG Mobile introduces the new Spooky Soiree mode and Kaiju No. 8 collaboration

Ghosts and, erm, kaiju

PUBG Mobile's Spooky Soiree mode arrives in its latest update

Enjoy the new Ghostie Companion and avoid your opponents as they turn into Prankster ghosts

Nab new characters sets based on familiar faces from Kaiju No. 8

It may only be September, but as people say, this entire month is basically Halloween eve. And it seems Krafton agrees, as there's a new Spooky Soiree arriving in PUBG Mobile. Ghosts, ghouls and fittingly enough for the monstrous theme, a brand-new collab with hit anime series Kaiju No. 8!

The Spooky Soiree mode itself offers plenty of phantasmagoric aspects. For one, you'll be able to equip the new Ghostie companion, who can carry a number of useful skills to help you out. Eliminated opponents, meanwhile, will transform into Prankster ghosts able to continue to affect the battlefield in mischievous ways.

Speaking of monsters, until September 30th, you'll be able to nab new character sets based on familiar faces from Kaiju No. 8. That includes characters such as Kafka Hibino, Mina Ashiro and Soshiro Hoshina. There's even a brand-new mechanic to transform into the titular Kaiju No.8 with themed melee weapons and firearms.

Who you gonna' call?

If there's anything to be said about PUBG Mobile, it's that the many, many updates they release are always jam-packed with content to explore. Case in point, I've still barely scratched the surface of Spooky Soiree.

There are new additions to World of Wonder and Metro Royale to keep an eye out for, as well as the debut of the enormous new Wraithmoor Mansion. This haunted house offers brand-new obstacles to take on and Scaredy Ghosts to discover and claim rewards from. Add to that the signature flying broomstick, and there's plenty of magic and mystery to be explored here.

Speaking of PUBG Mobile, there are plenty of options to try out with the battle royale genre on mobile. You can dig into our expansive list of the best battle royales on Android to see what else there is to scratch that itchy trigger finger!