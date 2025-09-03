Battle for Randland opens beta pre-registration for the upcoming CCG, based on The Wheel of Time

Time is circular

If you're a Wheel of Time fan, then you'll be interested to know there's a brand-new card battler on the horizon. Battle for Randland has opened registration for its closed beta, which is set to arrive in a few short weeks. Head on over to the official website and sign up!

Aside from sounding like some kind of libertarian battle royale, Battle for Randland is intended to bring the hit Wheel of Time series to the digital CCG world. You'll have access to four different starter decks with Children of the Light, Flame of Tar Valon, Will of the Forsaken and Horde of Blight, which all emulate factions and groups in the core battle between light and shadow.

The Wheel of Time series will be recognised by those of you watching the ongoing Amazon series, and those of you who read the book series by Robert Jordan.

The wheels are coming off

Alright, it's hard to ignore the elephant in the room, which is that while adapting and translating The Wheel of Time series to different media has been difficult, Battle for Randland undoubtedly has an issue with appearing to be just a little bit lazily put together.

Maybe that's the wrong impression, but with a swathe of seemingly AI-generated art, it doesn't do much to inspire confidence that this'll be anything more than a surface-level take on the franchise. But, at the same time, maybe you're just looking to enjoy something that puts your favourite series into the world of CCGs? In which case, Battle for Randland may satisfy.

In the meantime, though, if you're looking to find out what kind of competition it'll be facing on mobile, trust us, there's plenty. Go ahead and dig into our list of the best card battlers on iOS to see exactly what Battle for Randland is going up against.