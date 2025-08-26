PUBG Mobile unveils its upcoming Spooky Soiree update featuring the Unfail mode

It’s gonna be Predator vs Survivor

Krafton has planned a massive shake-up for PUBG Mobile with its upcoming version 4.0 update, which is set to introduce a bunch of new features, including one that goes beyond the battle royale mechanic itself. It's titled Spooky Soiree, so you can expect some Halloween content to be part of the mix too. But the seasonal theme is just the surface.

The real highlight to PUBG Mobile’s version 4.0 update pushes the series beyond the battle royale formula, with asymmetrical PvP making its first appearance in the form of Unfail mode. Alongside that, you’ll find Metro Royale back as the Extraction Mode, a more hardcore tactical Arena experience, and fresh content landing in World of Wonder.

Unfail is the big centrepiece, and it’s not your standard drop-and-loot survival. Instead, matches throw five players into a Predator-versus-Survivors setup. One Predator stalks the arena armed with special abilities, while four Survivors scramble to power terminals and open an exit gate before being hunted down.

If you were at gamescom in Cologne this year, you'd have caught a hands-on with the Unfail mode alongside a sneak peek at some of v4.0's other offerings. It's going to be a spooky season with ghostly powers and mechanics that will shift how matches unfold. Unfail really leans into that with its horror survival-like scenario, where awareness will be key if you want to succeed.

Beyond the Halloween theme and new modes, creativity is taking center stage in Version 4.0. The World of Wonder creation suite and Ptopia Design Project continue to give you ways to build beyond just playing. From map design to custom skins and vehicles, you’ll see through stories of sgTOYOTA and RAD1, how PUBG Mobile is as much about creating as about competing.

