PUBG Mobile kicks off new collaboration with the fastest rodent alive as Sonic the Hedgehog arrives

Escape from the city, or, er, battleground

PUBG Mobile is headed into October with a new upcoming Sonic collab

You'll be able to grab a new variety of cosmetic items themed after the blue rodent

Don't forget to keep your eye out for the Lucky Spin event and new vehicle looks

After launching their recent Skibidi Toilet collaboration, I felt sure that nothing PUBG Mobile dropped could surprise me. How wrong I was, because not even a week later, we've got our next collaboration! And it's with none other than the famous Sega mascot and fastest rodent alive, Sonic the Hedgehog!

Running from October 3rd to October 30th, the collaboration between PUBG Mobile and Sonic the Hedgehog will see the addition of a whole variety of Sonic-inspired items and a new Lucky Spin Event. Don't expect the blue hedgehog himself to be playable, but his fingerprints (gloveprints?) are all over the collab.

For one, you'll be able to equip a number of Sonic-themed character sets for Tails and Sonic. You'll also be wielding new signature weapons such as the Sonic Vector and Cube Wispon Machete. Not only that, but fittingly enough, the vehicles in PUBG Mobile will get makeovers with the Speedster Buggy, Team Sonic Speedboat and Sonic Pan.

Super sonic

Add to that the new Team Sonic Parachute, and it's clear there's plenty for you, Sonic fans, to enjoy. But don't fret if that isn't enough because there's still more to be had! How about the Sonic Buddy and Super Sonic Buddy set? Collectibles like the Power Sneakers, Sonic, and Tails ornaments or an entire Home Statue?

It almost seems small potatoes to wrap up with the remaining cosmetics and avatar frames. But I think what's most impressive is how quickly this collab is coming off the heels of a wackier (if still popular with the younger generation) event. It certainly seems PUBG Mobile is headed into October strong.

