Mu: Pocket Knights unveils first major post-launch update with the addition of Raids

Right out of the door

MU: Pocket Knights gets its first major post-launch update today

Raids, Artifacts and Trading are all key new features

You can also jump into new in-game events to mark the milestone

For those of you playing MMORPG spin-off MU: Pocket Knights, it stands to reason you're enjoying it. The idle RPG has proven to be quite popular in Korea, Japan and Taiwan, and continues to make inroads abroad according to the developer. Now, the first major post-launch update for MU: Pocket Knights is here!

As far as additions go, there's nothing too out of the ordinary here. Not to say it isn't exciting, though, with the additions of new co-op Raid content. You'll team up with your friends to take on bosses for a variety of exclusive rewards.

To help you out, you'll be able to access the brand-new Artifact system that offers powerful new gear options. And you'll also be able to access the new Trade Market that'll let you exchange your high-tier Artifacts with other players.

Knights in your pocket

Naturally, to celebrate this first update, there'll also be a few special events. The Golden Acorn Harvest Festival will see you collect acorns from Exploration and Stage contents that you can then exchange for items. Meanwhile, the Raid Complete Conquest event encourages you to get out there and earn prizes based on your number of Raid Dungeon completions.

Considering how soon after launch it is, it's very encouraging to see that Mu: Pocket Knights is already getting such a significant update. Hopefully, this bodes well for future content and features being added in the near future. It certainly gives you a good reason to check in if you've been putting off trying Mu: Pocket Knights so far.

Not that there's a shortage of hit RPGs on offer when it comes to mobile, of course! Just take a glance at our list of the best RPGs for Android to find some of our top picks in the genre!