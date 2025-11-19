PUBG Mobile partners up with Rockstar Energy for new caffeine-fuelled collab

Energetic

PUBG Mobile is teaming with drink maker Rockstar Energy

The collab features exclusive in-game cosmetics designed in collab with NRG Esports

Fans in the United States can also apply for a new giveaway

When it comes to collabs, PUBG Mobile has covered everything from high-powered supercars to airplane luggage. Where Fortnite manages to nab the top names, PUBG has had everyone and everything grace the battlefield. Now, if you need some refreshment, they're set to partner up with none other than Rockstar Energy.

What's Rockstar Energy? Well, it's what you get when you can't get Monster. Wait, no, that's Red Bull. It's what you get when you can't get Monster or Red Bull. Alright, jokes aside, the popular energy drink brand has still carved itself out a niche as one of the premier 'big can' flavours out there.

The new collaboration, fortunately, isn't just throwing some cans around the battlefield. Instead, it sees NRG Esports collabing with longtime partner Rockstar Energy for a wardrobe of special cosmetic clothing to be worn in-game. That's a jacket, pants and the sunglasses you've definitely seen on someone who chugs energy drinks all day.

Monstrous

If you're planning on jumping into the collab, don't forget to keep an eye out for the new fan giveaway, where 100 winners will be able to grab real-life versions of the jacket featured in-game. But, if you're not in the United States, you'll have to settle just for having some fun in PUBG Mobile with your snazzy new looks.

As much as I've been having some chuckles at the expense of this collab, it's as inoffensive as you can get (unless you have some vendetta against energy drinks). So if you're

And if you want to hear more of our witty banter (warning: wittiness not guaranteed), then you can tune in to the latest episode of the Pocket Gamer Podcast, where we cover news, current events and other goings-on in the world of mobile from the comfort of our microphones.