Super Farming Boy snags two major award nominations alongside another special one

Can it win 'em all?

Finalist for the 2025 App Store Awards

Finalist for the Tencent GWB Awards 2026

Also nominated at our very own PGA 2025

Super Farming Boy is having a bit of a moment, the kind of moment indie developers dream about, because it’s now a Finalist for the 2025 App Store Awards, one of the biggest nods Apple can give. According to Apple, it earned its spot thanks to that glorious blend of cosy farming, explosive chain-reaction chaos, and the sort of originality that was loved by all.

And the good news doesn’t stop there. Over in Asia, Super Farming Boy is also a Finalist for the Tencent GWB Game Awards 2026, an international indie showcase that tends to highlight some of the smartest and strangest new ideas each year. Judges praised its colourful world, its surprising mechanical depth, and that sweet spot of comfort-meets-mayhem it seems to hit so naturally.

But before you go thinking this is just another awards-season flex, allow me to respectfully mention something very important… something truly elite… something deeply prestigious.

Super Farming Boy is also nominated at the Pocket Gamer Awards 2025. Yes, that’s right. The hip, cool, impossibly relevant PGAs. We nominated it for Action Game of the Year, because honestly, when a farming game turns you into a shovel, a pickaxe, a hammer and occasionally a literal flying farm boy, what else could we do?

And if you also have extremely good taste, you can cast your vote across 20 categories, with winners revealed live at Pocket Gamer Connects London in January 2026. Democracy has never been this fun. (Or chaotic. Or extremely opinionated.)

If you want to know more before diving in, check out our review of Super Farming Boy for the full rundown. And if this has put you in the mood for something punchy, fast, or just plain energetic, have a look at our list of the best action games on iOS!