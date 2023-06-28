PUBG Mobile has announced the schedule for its upcoming Regional Clash tournament

Krafton is ending June with a bang as the second instalment of the PUBG Mobile Regional Clash is going live. As its name suggests, it puts different regions against each other, with one of the best taking the crown. A total of 16 teams will feature on the battlefield, with matches beginning on June 29th.

The PUBG Mobile Regional Clash doesn’t change the formula too much with points still being awarded for ranking and eliminations. Although, the second chapter does raise the stakes with a regional points system that adds another layer to the individual scores. Both will be tallied when deciding the winner so everyone doing well becomes just as important as individual teams’ victories.

These next few months are about to be pretty stressful for competitive players. Here’s a look at the PMRC 2023’s tournament calendar until October:

June 29th to July 2nd – Top eight teams of PMSL SEA vs Top eight teams of the South Asia Championship

July 20th to 23rd – Top eight teams of PMPL Middle East & Africa Championship 2023 vs Top eight teams of European Championship

August 10th to 13th – Top eight teams of PMPL Europe vs Top eight teams of PMPL Africa

October 20th to 22nd – Top eight teams of PEL Summer vs Top eight teams of PMSL SEA

Speaking about PUBGM’s competitive gameplay, James Yang, Director of PUBG MOBILE Global Esports, said: “This year has been off to a great start for the competitive PUBG MOBILE scene and there’s still plenty to come! We’re very excited to announce the second instalment of the PMRC, giving fans the opportunity to see how each region’s playstyle and tactics match up against each other. With the success of the first year’s PMRC in mind, we’re looking forward to seeing how team strategies have advanced since then.”

Download PUBG Mobile now for free.