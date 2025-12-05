Dungeons of Dusk sees the FPS throwback revive an obscure relic of mobile history

Doomed

Take a trip back to the past with Dungeons of Dusk, coming in 2026

The dungeon-crawling spinoff of David Szymanski's retro-style FPS takes inspiration from mobile history

Enjoy shooting action inspired by the cult classic Doom and Wolfenstein RPGs

While they may not be as irreverent as Poncle, New Blood Interactive rarely misses the opportunity to dig up obscure relics of history to riff on. And now it's David Syzmanski's Dusk that's the vessel for resurrecting an obscure piece of mobile history with Dungeons of Dusk.

To the casual observer, this is a rather simple, if odd, take on the retro FPS but translated to turn-based dungeon crawling. It features many of the same enemies, weapons and gory action as Dusk itself, just in a new format. But if you're either a mobile veteran or an aficionado of obscure gaming history, then this will instantly set alarm bells ringing.

Yes, it seems that Dungeons of Dusk is evoking none other than the obscure cult classic Doom and Wolfenstein RPGs originally developed by Fountainhead Interactive for mobile way back in the mid-2000s. A relic from way-back-when that our current big boss, Chris, reviewed during the very earliest days of our site's humble beginnings.

Doom RPG and its follow-ups with Doom II and Wolfenstein RPG have an odd but significant place in FPS history, and one that Dungeon of Dusk would do well to emulate. In fact, it's the original Doom RPG that first planted the seeds of the humble Doom Guy being a constant character throughout his various iterations, something the latest Doom trilogy has virtually canonised.

But enough gushing about the past. Bottom line is that if you want the same fun, fast-paced and hardcore shooter action of Dusk in a new and interesting package, then Dungeons of Dusk is one to watch when it arrives on mobile in 2026.

