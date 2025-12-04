5 new mobile games to try this week - December 4th, 2025
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Explore the Wild West as a vengeful ex-outlaw
- Build your Sanrio-themed home with Hello Kitty
- Escape a cursed mirror with your trusty card deck
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Abyss Hunters
What do you see when you gaze into the abyss? Monsters, magic, and lots and lots of loot, of course - especially if you're the textbook Chosen One in a pixel-art fantasy world. In Abyss Hunters, you'll squad up with fellow treasure-hunting adventurers across a roguelite RPG. You can expect your token mysterious girl, your prophesied saviour, and that one mega-organisation that always seems to hide a menacing secret behind the scenes.
It's exactly as you would expect in these types of epic quests - and that's not at all a bad thing. Besides, with more than a hundred types of weapons, over 20 skill branches, and 40+ monster cards to tinker around with, it's definitely a quest worth taking.
2
Red Dead Redemption NETFLIX
With devices getting more and more overpowered each year, it's no surprise we're seeing heavy-hitters like Red Dead Redemption making the leap to mobile too.
For the uninitiated, Red Dead Redemption will have you journeying across the American West as former outlaw John Marston, this time with the "Undead Nightmare" DLC bundled in with the mobile port. The popular Rockstar Games franchise is available both as a premium purchase for a hefty $39.99 and for free via Netflix, so if you're subscribed to the streaming service, that's fantastic value right there.
3
Total War: Napoleon
If full-on warfare is more your thing, you can step out of the Wild West and into Europe with Total War: Napoleon - Feral Interactive's mobile port of a strategy classic. As you dabble with turn-based tactics across real-time campaigns, you'll experience the rise and fall of the eponymous historical figure as well.
The mobile port offers all the DLCs along with optimised quality-of-life features, which means you can easily strategise your way around the battlefield with a proper touch interface. You might even change the outcome of the Battle of Waterloo - it's all about the controls, isn't it?
4
Dandy Ace
Speaking of mobile ports, Dandy Ace is bringing plenty of roguelike action onto iOS and Android this week, and with lots of flashy card-based combat to boot. You'll experiment with a whole bunch of card combos with each new run, all to take down the Green-Eyed Illusionist, Lele.
The best part of it all is that the mobile version already features all the unlocked content with no pesky microtransactions needed - you wouldn't want anything to distract you when you're fighting to escape a cursed mirror, after all.
5
Hello Kitty and Friends World
With the way the world is going right now, who wouldn't want to be whisked away to an enchanted land where friendship and magic abound? Sanrio knows that all too well, which is why Hello Kitty and Friends World is a welcome new launch that's well worth your time this week.
Essentially, all you'll really need to do is build your own Sanrio-themed town and play with Hello Kitty and her pals all day. You'll decorate your home, collect different cosmetics, and add a splash of colour to every corner of your screen with Pompompurin, Kuromi, Pochacco and the whole gang. There are plenty of mini-games to dive into, with more than 25 plushies you can add to your collection - because one kawaii character will never be enough when Sanrio's involved.