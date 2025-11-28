PUBG Mobile’s PMGC 2025 enters the Group Stage as the final nine slots for the finale open up

Who’s going to Bangkok?

The Gauntlet Stage has concluded, deciding the first seven finalists

Remaining teams will fight for a spot in the Group Stage

Nine slots left for entry to the Grand Finals

If you’ve been following the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2025, you’ll know that after three days of relentless matches, seven teams have officially secured their places at the Grand Finals in Bangkok. And with only nine slots left, everyone else is staring down the most stressful two weeks of their season.

The entire showdown comes at a great moment for PUBG Mobile too, fresh off winning Esports Mobile Game of the Year at the 2025 Esports Awards. Now, speaking of the competition itself, the Gauntlet round was quite the rollercoaster.

ThunderTalk Gaming made everyone rethink their strategies on Day One, with Madbulls and R8 Esports closely behind. Day Two only dialled things up further: ThunderTalk padded their lead, Kara Esports bulldozed their way into contention, and Alpha7 quietly collected enough wins to stay dangerous.

By Day Three, the standings were tight enough to make every rotation feel like a make-or-break decision. Kara ended up with a monster 141 points, Madbulls sat right behind them with 140, and ThunderTalk closed out just shy of the top with 147. But in the final tally, it was R8 Esports who rose above everyone – 154 points, two Chicken Dinners, and a whole lot of eyes on them now.

They’ll be joined by DRX, Alpha7, and the rest of the seven qualified teams, while the remaining squads drop into the Group Stage, 32 teams split across Green and Red groups, playing from November 28th-30th and December 2nd-4th. Only three teams from each group will qualify directly.

The middle pack gets one final shot in the Last Chance Stage on December 6th-7th. And after that? Bangkok. Trophy time. A piece of the $3,000,000 prize pool. History.

