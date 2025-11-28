Pokémon Go's December Go pass kicks off the Precious Paths season with Palkia

Palkia, the Timed Incubator, and a full month of progression bonuses

Go Pass: December runs from Dec 2nd to Jan 6th

GO Pass Deluxe adds the Timed Incubator, premium items, and extra encounters

Major milestone bonuses expand Gift limits and buff Daily Adventure Incense

The first Go Pass of the upcoming Precious Paths season is almost here, and Niantic is set to kick things off with a familiar pair: Palkia and the Timed Incubator. If you’ve been using Go Pass as your low-pressure checklist each month, December’s edition runs from 2nd to January 6th and feels like a fairly reward-heavy start to the season.

Once the clock hits 10:00 am local time on December 2nd, everyone is automatically handed Go Pass: December. From there, the usual loop kicks in – complete tasks, rack up Go Points, and climb ranks before everything resets on January 6th.

The paid upgrade works the same as previous months: Go Pass Deluxe costs $7.99, or $9.99 if you want the Deluxe + 10 Ranks version that instantly bumps you to Rank 11. You can upgrade whenever you want and still retro-claim rewards from earlier tiers. If you prefer buying through the Pokémon Go Web Store, the Deluxe purchase comes with a small stack of extras to help you out a little more.

Rewards this time naturally lean heavily toward Palkia. The standard track includes an encounter with Palkia (with a shot at a Shiny), alongside Stardust, XP, Max Particles, and the usual progression goodies. The Deluxe track stacks more: a Timed Incubator, a Super Incubator, premium items, extra encounters, and more that pile up as you climb.

Milestone bonuses return as well. Rank 25 increases how many Gifts you can open, receive, and store, and Rank 50 doubles your Daily Adventure Incense duration. Hit Rank 75 and you’ll unlock boosted rewards from in-person raids and Max Battles. Deluxe versions of these milestones push the limits further, especially on the Gift expansion.

