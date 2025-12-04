Rush Royale celebrates 100 million downloads and five years of battle with new special event

And yes, there are some goodies for loyal fans

Nowadays, it can seem as if mobile is swinging between two extremes. We either see new releases get cancelled shortly after launch or celebrate some amazing milestones. Case in point, as Rush Royale is set to celebrate not just a whopping 100 million downloads, but also five years of battle!

Kicking off December 5th (tomorrow!), this Birthday Event is billed as their most ambitious yet. Each day will see you offered up a set of seven event-exclusive quests, offering some enticing rewards such as Crystals and Event Points for completing them.

Over in the market, you'll find new themed bundles and rare cosmetics making their way into circulation. While the Global Advent Calendar available from December 5th to 12th will offer one special reward per day that could be anything from an exclusive emoji to epic-tier heroes!

The big five- er, five

Of course, that's still not everything! For one, you'll want to check your in-game mail as you'll soon have some celebratory anniversary rewards sent directly to your inbox. With the recent 33.0 update still fresh in mind, if you've been putting it off, now's the best time to return (and check out our Rush Royale tier list to refresh your memory).

Finally, you'll want to keep an eye on YouTube because there's also a special livestream slated for December 12th. This is where you'll find the finale of the Bloggers' Battle as top players from America and Europe face off to see who stands atop the pile!

