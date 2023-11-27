UNO! Mobile is hosting the Annual Grand Finale for the Wildcards Series: Community Cup USA & Canada in a few days

Mattel163 hosts a thrilling competition for UNO! fans every year and they’ve just announced 2023’s Annual Grand Finale of the UNO! Mobile Wildcards Series: Community Cup USA & Canada. It will take place on November 30th, between 7:00 and 10:00 pm ET. They’re called in the big guns as the popular YouTuber and ex-UNO! Mobile All-Stars player, Jack ‘Courage’ Dunlop is hosting the finale with another secret guest.

To put things in perspective, this year, over 800,000 players took part in the monthly qualifying tournaments for UNO! Mobile’s annual competition. Only 16 of them will participate in the Annual Finals for a share of the $10,000 USD prize pool. The first-ever Esports Champion of the Year in the USA and Canada stands to win $5,000 and a massive 26-inch-tall trophy.

The runners-up will receive $2,500, followed by $750 each for third and fourth place. Players ranking fifth to eighth place won’t be forgotten either, walking away with $250 each as well. It’s not just the contenders, but the viewers also who stand to win goodies. Viewers have the opportunity to earn in-game rewards totalling over $1 million, simply by casting votes and entering gift-code giveaways during the watch party.

Speaking of the tournament, Amy Huang, CEO of Mattel163 said: “We are incredibly excited to see all 16 players compete in the Community Cup’s Annual Finals and can’t wait to crown our first Esports Champion of the Year! UNO! Mobile strives to create an inclusive gaming experience. We’re proud to build up an esports platform for mobile players from all backgrounds. With every tournament held, UNO! Mobile continues to grow and showcase the best esports players in the community!”

Who are you rooting for in the 2023 Annual Finals? Download UNO! Mobile now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.