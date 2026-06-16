PUBG Mobile teams up with G2 Esports to grow Western Europe’s competitive scene

Big news for European fans

PUBG Mobile partners with G2 Esports to expand Western Europe esports

Amateur players get a pathway through the Club Open Wildcard

Regional finals run September 11th to 13th under the new setup

PUBG Mobile's competitive scene in Western Europe is getting a fairly significant new backer. G2, who you’d typically associate with League of Legends and CS rosters rather than mobile battle royale, has partnered with PUBG Mobile Esports to build out the region's amateur-to-pro pipeline.

Not the pairing I'd have guessed, but it tracks once you think about who's actually trying to grow mobile esports outside Asia right now. The partnership kicks off with the 2026 PUBG Mobile Club Open Western Europe Wildcard, which is open for registration now and exists specifically to give amateur teams a route into the pro scene.

G2's production arm, 62, will be running tournament operations and community activations alongside it. The bigger date to note is the PUBG Mobile Global Open Western Europe Finals, running September 11th to 13th, with registration also live from today. That's the first major event under the new partnership, and presumably the one G2 is hoping puts the whole thing on the map properly.

There's an ambassador angle too. German content creator JanickaGaming has been named the face of the partnership for Western Europe, and she'll be streaming PUBG Mobile weekly on top of her usual content, covering tournaments and esports news as it happens.

One streamer rarely moves the needle for an entire regional scene on her own, but she gives newcomers something other than a bracket and a Discord link to latch onto, which counts for more than people tend to give it credit for.

Mobile esports outside the usual strongholds gets less attention than it probably should, and bringing in an organisation G2's size suggests somebody's betting properly on Western Europe rather than just dipping a toe in. PUBG Mobile becoming the game that pays that bet off is a different question entirely, and one nobody can answer in June.

If competitive shooters are more your speed generally, take a look at our list of the best battle royale games on Android.