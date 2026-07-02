FIFA Heroes pulls in a very respectable one million downloads in only a week since launch

FIFA Heroes has drawn in a whopping one million downloads since launch

It's an arcade-style sports sim featuring not just well-known footballers but a variety of eclectic characters

With football fever gripping the globe, fans are checking in frequently to play

With the World Cup underway, football fever has gripped the globe. So it's not surprising that the most recent, high-profile sports sim to hit storefronts has capitalised on that. FIFA Heroes, after a launch graced by both famous footballers and viral internet stars, has drawn in a whopping one million downloads in just over a week.

FIFA Heroes sees your favourite players (and some other wackier additions to the roster) duking it out on the pitch. But it's not just clever players and bold strategy that'll win the day, as you also get to use ever-more ludicrous power moves. It's best to think of FIFA Heroes as like the Smash Bros of footballing sims.

Be a hero

The underlying numbers for FIFA Heroes have been no less impressive either. Almost a million matches are played each day, with players jumping in twice a day on average. All of which points to FIFA Heroes gaining a strong foothold with fans willing to give it a go.

It'll be doubly exciting for developer Enver, who's clearly put a lot of work into FIFA Heroes. I was initially sceptical that pairing up real-world footballers with more ridiculous characters such as Thor or iShowSpeed would work, but it seems I've been proven wrong.

As for what's next for FIFA Heroes? Well, at the moment, we don't have anything to reveal other than the addition of two new characters, Marlon and Luva. But watch this space because doubtless there'll be plenty more in store for fans of FIFA Heroes in the coming months!

In the meantime, if you want to see what other options there are for football-loving fans on mobile, why not check out some of our other lists? We've covered the best football games on iOS, which you can play right now!