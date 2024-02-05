PUBG Mobile is bringing back Line Friends for another entertaining collaboration event

Line Friends return to PUBG Mobile with new cosmetics up for grabs

The exclusive Lovey Dovey 2-set Motorcycle has also been added

Players can also participate in the Prize Path Royale Pass event

PUBG Mobile has had a great start to 2024 owing to the release of version 3.0 - Shadow Force, which introduces new themed gameplay in the Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps, as well as powerful items like the Shadow Blade, Skytether Hook, and Proxy Scout. Krafton is carrying forward the thrill with a new monthlong collaboration with Line Friends as we celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

This is the second time the franchise has collaborated with PUBG Mobile. The battle royale’s latest update will allow players to represent their favourite Line Friends companions. From sets to items, players can get their hands on a variety of themed goodies such as Buddy Sally, Dragon Sally Buddy Set, Dragon Brown Set, Dragon Cony Set, Choco Dress Set, and Leonard Raincoat Set.

In addition, a special Lovey Dovey 2-set Motorcycle is also being introduced, which is their first ever IP upgradable motorcycle. These items and many others will be available in-game until March 3rd, promising an entire month of fun and fashionable entertainment. If you're looking for more freebies, be sure to redeem these PUBG Mobile redeem codes!

Besides the brand-new motorcycle, another new Line Friends-themed Royale Pass event called Prize Path has also been created. It requires a one-time UC expenditure, post which players will gain access to a wide variety of missions. Completing them will grant points that can be traded in for rewards like motorbikes and other special sets.

After gaining points, players can immediately claim the Dragon Brown Set and Dragon Brown Cover. When players gather specific items while clearing missions, they will unlock exclusive prizes such as Line Friends avatars, avatar frames, and player cards. Another set of quests will be available until February 8th only, so be sure to complete them first.

Download PUBG Mobile now for free by clicking on your preferred link below to get your hands on your favourite Line Friends characters.