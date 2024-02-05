Pokemon Go brings back the Carnival of Love event to celebrate Valentine's Day 2024

The Carnival of Love event returns to Pokemon Go with Shiny Oricorio debuting

Different versions of Pokemon will be available all over the world

Trainers can also participate in a variety of paid and free missions

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and Niantic is getting ready to host the Carnival of Love event in Pokemon Go soon. This annual event celebrates love with a bunch of cute activities. If you're looking for date ideas with your partner, maybe the Carnival of Love could be it.

Pokemon Go’s Carnival of Love event will be held between February 13th and 15th until 8:00 pm local time. Lucky trainers may just be able to get their hands on Shiny Oricorio, who is making its debut in the AR Game. Alongside the debutant, players are also guaranteed two Candy XL on evolving Pokemon and a greater chance of receiving it while walking with your buddy.

Another cool feature about this event is the ability to change Natural Form Furfrou to Heart Trim Furfrou. All players need to do is go into their Pokemon Storage, check the summary, find the Change Form button, and then use it to select the preferred trim for Furfou. Bear in mind that this costs 25 Furfou Candy and 10,000 Stardust.

Besides the Shiny Oricorio, different variants of the Oricorio as well as Flabebe will be available. The type you find will depend on where you are in the world. White and Orange Flower Flabebe will be available everywhere.

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa - Baile Style Oricorio and Red Flower Flabebe

The Americas - Pom-Pom Style Oricorio and Blue Flower Flabebe

The Asia-Pacific region - Sensu Style Oricorio and Yellow Flower Flabebe

Other activities include a paid Timed Research offering Stardust, XP, two Incense, and five encounters with a heart-patterned Spinda, a Collection Challenge with Roserade as the reward, PokeStop Showcases, and some extra goodies for players in Brazil. Finally, don’t forget to check out the new Luvdisc Tambourine Pose in the in-game shop.

Download Pokemon Go now for free.