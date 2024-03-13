PUBG Mobile's sixth anniversary adds flying islands and player homes

There's new updates to Miramar, flying islands and more in the latest PUBG update!

PUBG Mobile is celebrating its sixth anniversary with brand new player homes

You'll also be able to explore the exclusive Nimbus Islands map during the event

PUBG Mobile hits its sixth anniversary this month, and to celebrate the game is receiving major updates, including new player housing, an exclusive themed event and a new map for you to explore. This comes hand-in-hand with several other gameplay updates, changes to the Miramar map and more!

The 'star' of this update is arguably the new Nimbus Islands, split into a day and night version the Sky Isles are available from a regular match and can only be accessed once. On these islands you'll be able to discover a host of new themed items including magic carpets, chimes, javelins and more, as well as a genie - yes, a genie - for you to summon.

Winner winner

???? Dive into the excitement of #PUBGMOBILE's 6th Anniversary Version! Explore the Skyhigh Spectacle-themed mode & embark on a magical adventure with the Genie to uncover treasures. ???? https://t.co/xs4va9wmgj#SkyhighSpectacle #goldenmoon2024 #PUBGMOBILEC6S17 pic.twitter.com/29ecNUBwii — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 12, 2024

It's not just genies, flying treasure ships and magic carpets that are being added, however. Miramar is receiving a major overhaul with new districts to explore, and most interestingly, you can now have your own home in-game! Yes, you may remember when PUBG added their editing tools a while back, and it seems the game is now aiming to bring this to everyone, not just aspiring map editors. You can access the new 'Home' map from the WOW (World of Wonder) tab or the Social Lobby, allowing you to edit together your own dream home, and for other players to visit yours or vice versa.

It's an exciting time to be a PUBG player, for sure, but it's not the only game under the sun. Not sure where to start? Check out our list of the top mobile games of 2024 (so far) to get the lowdown on any major titles or hidden gems you may have missed.