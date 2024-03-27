Trust No One is a point-and-click adventure game that makes you think outside the box and your phone

Trust No One takes you through the mean streets of Kyiv

You'll unravel the mystery behind a strange AI company and discover the identity of your informant

Trust No One is out now for Android, iOS and PC

Ever found yourself stuck in a game, and had to look up a tutorial? Frustrating, isn't it? As it takes you out of the world you've immersed yourself in. But what if a game actually wanted you to jump out of it, using all the modern conveniences you have at hand to solve its puzzles? Well, that's where the new point-and-click adventure game Trust No One Comes into the picture.

Set in the Streets of Kyiv, Ukraine, you'll play as a journalist trying to untangle a web of mystery surrounding a mysterious AI company. To do so you'll need to explore the nooks and crannies of the city to discover the identity of your informant, solve challenging puzzles and even utilise your PC or smartphone to search for relevant information, in a surprising inversion of how you usually have to give up to use Google for games.

While nothing is ever wholly unique, we have to admit that this is the first time in a while we've seen a game encourage you to 'think outside the box' or rather 'think outside the game'. But it's not just using Google to search for relevant addresses and info, as it seems Trust No One also incorporates elements of an ARG (alternate reality game) where you can search up said mysterious AI company to find out more about them.

For some, this may be a bit awkward if they're looking to play away from wi-fi, but for those who enjoy mixing up their puzzle experience then Trust No One may be the brain-teaser for you.

