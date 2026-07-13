House of the Lost: Revived brings one of the first mobile roguelikes back to modern devices

House of the Lost: Revived brings back an early mobile roguelike to modern devices

Venture into the titular haunted mansion to try and rescue your sister

Craft makeshift weapons, explore four different environments and take on challenging bosses

It would seem we're onto a bit of a trend today, because it's not just one but two classic mobile games that are getting a revival! However, whereas Tilt to Live was a simple update to help it work on modern devices, House of the Lost: Revived is a full-on rerelease of the original!

House of the Lost: Revived puts you into the shoes of a young boy trying to rescue his sister from the titular sinister mansion. Described as mixing the shooter action of Binding of Isaac with Legend of Zelda's classic dungeon-crawling, you'll find each run presents a drastically different, randomised house layout packed with monsters to defeat and weapons to craft.

Lost and found

Graphically, House of the Lost: Revived is still on the jankier side, but in a lovable sort of way. And there's a surprising amount of content for you to sink your teeth into, with a host of makeshift weapons to craft, four distinct environments to discover and even a variety of bosses to challenge.

Honestly, for a small premium package, it's quite compelling. And even if you're not sure about giving House of the Lost: Revived a go, you can give it a try for free and try the first two levels and the first boss, entirely free before deciding whether to make a purchase.

House of the Lost: Revived is set to make its way to iOS and Android on July 16th. So keep your eyes peeled for it, and jump back into this mysterious mansion to find out whether you're going to be able to save your sister, or disappear forever into the House of the Lost.

Phew, a lot of new releases coming soon, huh? Well, there's even more if you take soft launch into account. Fortunately, that's exactly what Catherine is doing in Ahead of the Game, where this week she took a look at the upcoming tower defence game Gear Hero Clash!