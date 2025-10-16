Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus goes back to the 90s with Space Hulk event

Hulking out

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus is going back to the 90s with a new Space Hulk event

Step into the heavily armoured shoes of Deathwing terminators versus Genestealers

Meanwhile, the next event sees the Black Templars and Sisters of Battle take on the Death Guard

We've had a keen eye on Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus since it launched. Being arguably the most popular mobile entry of the grimdark future, any update is news for us. But I think I'm not alone in saying it's surprising to see Tacticus head back to the 90s with a new Space Hulk-themed event!

For those younger readers, Space Hulk may not be a familiar name. But amongst older fans of Warhammer, it'll conjure images of late-night gaming sessions, tension-filled treks through spaceship hallways and terrifying images on PC screens.

Originating as a tabletop experience, and having many well-received video game adaptations over the years, Space Hulk pits the heavily armoured Space Marine Terminators against hordes of Tyranid Genestealers. Now, you'll step into the shoes of the Dark Angels Deathwing company as they take on the alien hordes within the monolithic halls of the titular space hulks in this new survival event.

We've got contacts

The Space Hulk event is a throwback to the days of Warhammer old, but the upcoming event is more modern. It sees the forces of the Sisters of Battle and the Black Templars chapter team up to take on the plague-ridden Death Guard in a campaign event! Be sure to check out our Warhammer 40k Tacticus tier list to check out their respective strengths and weaknesses.

According to Snowprint Studios, there are big plans for the new year, so be sure to tune in and use their exclusive code 'SCARYSPACEHULK' for a free boost. And do check out our Warhammer 40k Tacticus codes list for more goodies!

If you think of yourself as quite the chapter master, why not put those strategic skills to the test? Dive into our list of the best strategy games for Android for some of our other top picks!